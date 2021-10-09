Walthausen & Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.30% of Horizon Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. 46,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,401. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $812.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBNC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

