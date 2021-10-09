Walthausen & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 46,770 Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Beacon Roofing Supply as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

