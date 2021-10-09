Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 12,530 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,530 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,759. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.23 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 122.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

