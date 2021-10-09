Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 19,020 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,020 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Onto Innovation worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 25.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ONTO traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.87. 77,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.14.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

