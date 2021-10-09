Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 23,270 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,270 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mueller Industries worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mueller Industries stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 167,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,558. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

