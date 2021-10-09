Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 3,620 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7,405.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

CASY stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.45. 96,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.38 and a 1 year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.