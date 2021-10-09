Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 8,450 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.18% of OceanFirst Financial worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OCFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OCFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.16. 81,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.