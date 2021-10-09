Walthausen & Co. LLC Trims Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,480 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.13% of The Shyft Group worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,423 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $632,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,250 in the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

SHYF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.49. 86,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.