Waltonchain (WTC) Price Up 10.1% This Week

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $81.91 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.85 or 0.06553219 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00102786 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,635,460 coins and its circulating supply is 77,914,428 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

