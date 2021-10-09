Warp Finance (WARP) Achieves Market Cap of $870,883.20

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 3% against the dollar. Warp Finance has a market cap of $870,883.20 and approximately $106,350.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for $186.33 or 0.00337763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011777 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

