Washington University Invests $47 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Washington University purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,996,000. Moderna accounts for approximately 16.8% of Washington University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Moderna by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 752,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,923,000 after acquiring an additional 383,167 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Moderna by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 65,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.91. 10,631,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,665,479. The firm has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.49 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $399.02 and a 200 day moving average of $268.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $2,134,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,215,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,528,206.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $1,591,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,000 shares of company stock worth $141,979,560 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

