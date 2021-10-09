Washington University Purchases New Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Washington University purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,000. Apollo Global Management comprises about 1.3% of Washington University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after acquiring an additional 380,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704,450 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,642,000 after acquiring an additional 506,232 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,139,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,282,000 after acquiring an additional 114,816 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,198,000 after acquiring an additional 188,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,593,979 shares of company stock valued at $154,283,743 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $65.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,890. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $65.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

