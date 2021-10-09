Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Position Increased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 9,271.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waters by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $343.40 on Friday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $428.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WAT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

