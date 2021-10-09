Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.25% of Waters worth $53,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $343.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.18. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $200.69 and a 52-week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.