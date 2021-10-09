Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $281.80

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $281.80 and traded as low as $277.90. Watsco shares last traded at $277.90, with a volume of 405 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

