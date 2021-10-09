Waves Enterprise (WEST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $298,717.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $28.12 million and approximately $298,717.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

