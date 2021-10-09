WAX Market Capitalization Achieves $492.60 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $492.60 million and $42.31 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000766 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00044892 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,796,149,796 coins and its circulating supply is 1,772,475,457 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

