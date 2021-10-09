WaykiChain Market Capitalization Tops $30.32 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $30.32 million and $1.46 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00049297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00226832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00012317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00101009 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars.

