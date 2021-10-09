WazirX (WRX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $30.76 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $403.81 million and $30.76 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00137676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00089147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,971.50 or 0.99781806 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.52 or 0.06412074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003374 BTC.

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

