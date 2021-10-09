WeBlock One Day Volume Reaches $4,858.00 (WON)

WeBlock (CURRENCY:WON) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One WeBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WeBlock has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. WeBlock has a market cap of $40,466.06 and $4,858.00 worth of WeBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00049461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.36 or 0.00226721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00100902 BTC.

WeBlock Coin Profile

WeBlock (WON) is a coin. WeBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,505,536 coins. WeBlock’s official Twitter account is @WeBlockEnglish . WeBlock’s official website is www.weblock.vip . WeBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@WeBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “WeBounty is an intelligent traffic growth solution for community and social media. Through the seamless cooperation of behavioural incentive mechanism and smart robot, it helps anyone to establish an influential community from diversified areas. “

