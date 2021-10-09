WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stake Boosted by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,031 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 328.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after buying an additional 1,951,722 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,273,000 after buying an additional 1,759,666 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,522,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 72.6% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 737,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,570,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

WEC opened at $88.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.73.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

