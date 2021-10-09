Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $389.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to report sales of $389.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $363.70 million to $408.00 million. Welbilt reported sales of $298.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBT. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

NYSE:WBT opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,765 shares of company stock worth $1,652,789 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

