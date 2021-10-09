WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Down 2.6% This Week

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00003088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a total market cap of $207.09 million and $25.68 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00067428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00136417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00087602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,476.67 or 1.00109141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.38 or 0.06392047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003289 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

