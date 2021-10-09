Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,113 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Werner Enterprises worth $33,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $42.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

