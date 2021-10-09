West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,553 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of West Fraser Timber worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth about $57,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

NYSE:WFG opened at $86.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion and a PE ratio of 9.49. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

WFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.