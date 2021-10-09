WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in WestRock by 52.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777,300 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in WestRock in the second quarter valued at $69,936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,148 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock in the first quarter valued at $48,056,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,213,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,807,000 after acquiring an additional 642,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

NYSE:WRK opened at $50.28 on Friday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

