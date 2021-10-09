WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 23.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,275,000 after acquiring an additional 259,492 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 71.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of WRK traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.28. 999,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,713. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07. WestRock has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

