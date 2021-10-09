WeTrust (TRST) Market Capitalization Tops $625,883.36

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. WeTrust has a market cap of $625,883.36 and $698.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WeTrust alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00049636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.14 or 0.00228126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00101213 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

TRST is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WeTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.