Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 557,901 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 268.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 342,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

