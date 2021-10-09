Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,110 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

