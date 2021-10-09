Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE:WHR opened at $198.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $171.33 and a twelve month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,464,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,392,000 after acquiring an additional 42,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 59,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

