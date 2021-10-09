Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGYF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $6.04 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1544 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.36%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

