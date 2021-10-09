WhiteCoin (XWC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.64 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001738 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $709.26 million and $19.64 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00050525 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00025532 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007143 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

