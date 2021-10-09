Whiteheart (WHITE) Market Capitalization Tops $5.46 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and $9,499.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $614.54 or 0.01115374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00064664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00141082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00092234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,043.48 or 0.99902115 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.93 or 0.06357711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

