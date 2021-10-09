Widercoin Hits Market Cap of $215,228.21 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $215,228.21 and $34,382.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Widercoin has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00064664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00141082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00092234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,043.48 or 0.99902115 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.93 or 0.06357711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

