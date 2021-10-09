Wilder World (WILD) Reaches One Day Volume of $7.40 Million

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Wilder World has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for $1.76 or 0.00003228 BTC on major exchanges. Wilder World has a market cap of $129.87 million and $7.40 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00049221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.07 or 0.00226942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00012383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00101373 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,583,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

