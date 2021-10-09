Wills Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,197 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises 1.7% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 213.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Argus boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Shares of BX traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.43. 1,935,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.52. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,941,171.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

