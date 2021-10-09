Wills Financial Group Inc. Acquires 703 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 70.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,293. The company has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.75 and its 200-day moving average is $265.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Citigroup cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.53.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

