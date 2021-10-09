Wills Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,651,000 after buying an additional 148,382 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 117.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 38,440 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.21. 3,592,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,826,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average of $77.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.