Wills Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,906 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the second quarter valued at $457,000. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 34,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in The Southern in the second quarter valued at $30,705,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 6,011.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,573 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.56. 2,624,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,771. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

