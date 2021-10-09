Wills Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 2.9% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 119,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 79,798 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 80,377 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,887,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,433 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE remained flat at $$20.41 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,896,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,986. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.