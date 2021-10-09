Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $11.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,795.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,851. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,790.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,513.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,487.00 and a one year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

