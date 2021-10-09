Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.1% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after buying an additional 579,168 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after buying an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after buying an additional 560,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $4.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,352,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,391. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

