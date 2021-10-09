Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $7 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 3.0% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,384,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,342,213. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34. The company has a market cap of $220.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

