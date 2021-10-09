Wills Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,487,000 after acquiring an additional 356,203 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 126,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,375. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

