Wills Financial Group Inc. Sells 118,407 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wills Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,407 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 189,259 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,924,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,940,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

IAU traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. 11,034,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,633,562. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

