Wing Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Wing coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00067701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00136385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00087888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,501.27 or 1.00038568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.86 or 0.06387376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003365 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

