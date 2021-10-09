WINk Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011798 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006220 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.05 or 0.00339182 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

