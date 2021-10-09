Wirex Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.68 Million (WXT)

Wirex Token (CURRENCY:WXT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Wirex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wirex Token has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Wirex Token has a total market capitalization of $28.68 million and $20.68 million worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00066458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00139590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00089621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,984.09 or 1.00225015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.85 or 0.06474309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wirex Token Profile

Wirex Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,800,500,000 coins. Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp . The official website for Wirex Token is wirexapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

