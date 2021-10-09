WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Bought by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of WNS worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 44.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 288.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 3.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 6.4% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

NYSE:WNS opened at $82.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average of $77.96. WNS has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $84.55.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

